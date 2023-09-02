Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

