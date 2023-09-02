SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,974 shares of company stock worth $7,634,071. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.