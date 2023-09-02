SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.5 %

S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 106.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.