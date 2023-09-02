SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

