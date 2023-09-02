SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 579.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

