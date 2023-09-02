Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

