Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Cut by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Shell by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

