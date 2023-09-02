SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 0.6% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.18. 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays started coverage on SIG Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
SIG Group Price Performance
About SIG Group
SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.
