SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 0.6% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.18. 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on SIG Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

