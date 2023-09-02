Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

