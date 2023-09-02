Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 6.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

