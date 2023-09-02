SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $221.77 million and $24.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,822.33 or 1.00051759 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17560524 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $19,192,036.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

