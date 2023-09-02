Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Snap by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after purchasing an additional 875,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock valued at $25,273,101 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

