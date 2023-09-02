Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $823.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 67.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $208,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 457,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $6,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

