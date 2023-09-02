Stifel Nicolaus Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $150.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

