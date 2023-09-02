StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

AJX stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $83,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

