StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.58% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.