StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

