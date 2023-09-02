StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

