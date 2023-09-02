Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,337 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

