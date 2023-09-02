Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

V stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.11. 4,112,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

