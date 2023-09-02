Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 724,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,228. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

