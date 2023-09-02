Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

