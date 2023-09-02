Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. 6,663,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. The company has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

