Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 527,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 170,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 74,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

