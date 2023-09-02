Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Winmark worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $388.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WINA

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.