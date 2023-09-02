Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.82. 1,085,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.