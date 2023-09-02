Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

NYSE CF traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 1,387,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

