Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.48. 667,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

