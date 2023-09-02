Streamr Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.64 million and $1.04 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,018,085,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,556,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

