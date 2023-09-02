Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.33. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 49,574 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.0157 dividend. This is an increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

