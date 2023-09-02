Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $65.66 million and $1.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00119528 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

