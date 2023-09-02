SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

