SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

