SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $483,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

