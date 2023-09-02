SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $540,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $507.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.50 and its 200-day moving average is $430.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

