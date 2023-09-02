SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

MAS stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

