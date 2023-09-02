SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.