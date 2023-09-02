SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $594,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 96.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

