SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,976,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,292,000 after buying an additional 1,329,081 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,166,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $557.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.11. The stock has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $559.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.