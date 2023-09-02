T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

