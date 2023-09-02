Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Target by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,302,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 52,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Target by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

TGT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

