TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 6,855 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,047,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 179,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 4,941,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,466. The stock has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

