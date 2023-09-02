TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

