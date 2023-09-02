TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,866,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

