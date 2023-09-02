TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $19,567,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 109,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $255.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,951. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

