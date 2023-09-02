TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 8,293 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,321,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

