TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.07. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

