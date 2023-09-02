TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

CL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.