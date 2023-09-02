TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

