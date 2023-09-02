TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.21. 2,234,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $569.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

